Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has revealed that the FA paid $80,000 for yellow cards accumulation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars, who were making their fourth appearance at the Mundial, exited the group phase with just three points after three games.

Ghana recorded just a single win, losing 3-2, 2-0 to Portugal and Uruguay respectively, and winning 3-2 over South Korea.

However, Asante Twum, speaking in an interview, revealed that each yellow card received came at a fee of $10,000 ad throughout Ghana’s campaign, the team accumulated eight yellow cards which sums up to $80,000.

“We paid $80,000 for yellow cards acquisition at the 2022 World Cup,” he told Angel TV.

Ghana received four yellow cards in the first game against Portugal with Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew, Alidu Seidu, and Inaki Williams going into the books of the referee.

In Ghana’s second group game against South Korea, Daniel Amartey and Tariq Lamptey were booked as well and two more were recorded from the last game against Uruguay which went to Alidu Seidu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Ghana will hope to secure a fifth World Cup qualification with an improved performance in 2026 in USA, Canada and in Mexico.

The four-time African Champions have been pitted in Group I alongside Mali, Chad, Madagascar, Comoros, and Central African Republic for the World Cup qualifiers.

