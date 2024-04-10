Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum is optimistic about the prospects of the Black Stars under the guidance of Otto Addo, should key players recover from injury.

Following Chris Hughton’s departure, Addo was awarded a 34-month contract and faced a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda in his initial matches in March.

The Black Stars return to action in June in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers when they face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) but Asante Twum remains positive about the team’s performance when key players regain full fitness.

Henry Asante Twum

“We should have all of our players fully fit by the time the season ends, so I’m confident that we will be in a strong position to compete very soon,” Twum affirmed during an interview on Akoma FM.

“Kudus, Thomas, Amartey, Djiku, Gideon Mensah and all of our key players are fit [should be] fit and healthy.”

Asante Twum also expressed satisfaction with Inaki Williams’ recent success, winning his first trophy with Athletic Bilbao. He believes this accomplishment will boost Williams’ confidence as he joins the Black Stars.

The upcoming matches carry significant importance for Ghana, necessitating them to top Group H for a smooth qualification to the next World Cup.

Currently, with one win and one loss in the initial two rounds, the Black Stars sit fourth in the standings behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar.

READ ALSO