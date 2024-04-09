The matchday 25 fixtures of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League returns in midweek with some exciting fixtures.

The games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

At Akoon Park, defending champions, Medeama SC will welcome Hearts of Oak while Heart of Lions will clash with Accra Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex will clash with Nations FC. Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host Karela United.

Elsewhere, Legon Cities will host Premier League leaders, FC Samartex 1996 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu while Bofoakwa Tano will welcome Aduana FC to the Sunyani Coronation Park.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will host Dreams FC while Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium will tackle Bechem United.

The games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

On Thursday, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will host Nsoatreman FC with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Full Fixtures Below: