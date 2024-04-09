A Deputy Attorney-General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, has called for a re-evaluation of the jury system to enhance the administration of justice.

According to her, in Ghana, some jurors can serve for up to 13 years or more.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, she revealed that there is a bill in Parliament that takes a holistic view of the challenges faced in criminal trials by jury.

Among other things, the bill seeks to reduce the length of jury trials and also addresses the issue of how to proceed when a juror is unable to serve.

“I believe that we have to be true to ourselves, this juror system, perhaps we need to take a second look at it, whether the whole system or partially. I believe that some delays (in cases) come from the trial by jury system.”

“So with the need to look at it holistically and solicit ideas on how we can make it effective, I believe that it would be a good chance for expediting trial within the criminal justice system,” the Deputy Attorney General said.

She emphasised that, the sensitisation of jurors would guarantee that their actions do not hinder the judicial system, adding that any actions taken by jurors that interfere with the justice system will be addressed accordingly.

Her comments come after the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, at a press conference held on April 8, elaborated on her plans to improve the judiciary and deepen ethical models of work is a priority for her administration.

Among other things, the Chief Justice called on the government to allocate more resources to improve the judiciary system.

According to her, the current administrative work of the judiciary is a manual system, which delays its operations. However, the entire system can be digitalised with proper investments.

Speaking at a press conference on April 8, she said this would allow the judiciary to be more accountable to the Ghanaian public by publishing real-time judgments.

“There is a need for the judiciary to make itself accountable by increasing transparency in the process and output of our judgments and decisions through real-time publications of decisions, especially when it comes to decisions on land ownership and other areas of law that affect the economy and social stability of a country,” she said.

