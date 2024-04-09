The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced plans to clear the remaining 182 containers of anti-HIV, TB, and malaria medicines, along with mosquito nets in a bid to expedite the distribution of essential medicines across Ghana.

The initiative stems from the support provided by the Global Fund (GF) to the Government of Ghana, with shipments received between August 2023 and February 2024 at the Tema Port.

Of the 435 containers received during this period, the MoH successfully cleared 253 with government support, leaving 182 containers awaiting clearance.

To address this backlog, the MoH has engaged in extensive discussions with the stakeholders with the aim to complete this process by Friday, 12th April 2024.

In a press release, the MoH assured stakeholders and the public of significant progress in clearing the containers.

They affirmed that, challenges associated with clearing medicines from the Tema Port and other entry points have been resolved by the government.

Moving forward, the MoH, MoF, GRA, and stakeholders have reiterated their commitment to prioritizing the health needs of all Ghanaians through consistent and meaningful engagement.