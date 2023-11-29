The The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Isaac Offei Baah, has revealed that the Ministry of finance has released an amount of GH¢154 million to settle the arrears of the nursing trainees.

According to him, an amount of GH¢62 million was paid to the Ministry last week and GH¢30 million this week. They are also expecting another GH¢62 million next week.

“So far, last week was GH¢62 million, this week is GH¢30 million and we expect another GH¢62 million. So, you can look at the quantum of money. The number of nurses has increased significantly to close to 150 percent. So where you have to admit 30,000 students every year, that should tell you that in the next three years, you have 30,000 students coming out.” He said.

Mr Offei Baah appealed to the trainees to be patient with the government as all their arrears are paid.

“The only reason why it is delaying is because we all know the situation in which we earlier found ourselves. By the will of God, we are getting out of this situation, and so the government has started giving out funds is one of the reasons we can say our nursing trainees and nurses should exercise some bit of patience for us, we will get the money for them, we have started paying them as agreed and this week another tranche is gone, next week another tranche will also go” he pleaded.

