Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he still has something to prove in Europe as he looks to guide his team into the Champions League knockout stages.

Arteta’s side host Lens at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, needing just a point to progress to the last 16.

Since his appointment in 2019, the closest Arteta has come to winning a European trophy was reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2021.

“For sure,” Arteta said when asked if he had something to prove in Europe.

“I think it is not that we have to prove, we had to come back into Europe being the club we want to be, have that presence and the results that tell them we are back in a strong way. We haven’t done that yet and it needs to be done.”

While he has yet to win a European trophy, Arteta has guided Arsenal back to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

A win against their French opponents on Wednesday will secure top spot in Group B.

Fabio Vieira is ruled out after having surgery on a groin injury, but Kai Havertz could start after he came off the bench to score the winner against Brentford on Saturday.