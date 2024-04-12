The Ministry of Health (MoH) has swiftly moved to address concerns raised by recent media reports suggesting a suspension of shipments of medicines and health commodities to Ghana by the Global Fund, potentially sparking fears of an impending health crisis in the country.

In a press release issued today, the MoH categorically refuted the claims, confirming there has been no suspension of donations to Ghana by the Global Fund.

Contrary to the reports, the MoH confirmed that it has received an itinerary from the Global Fund detailing the delivery schedule for medicines and health commodities for the year 2024.

Furthermore, the statement added that the first consignment was successfully delivered on Friday, 12th April 2024.

This swift response from the Ministry follows concerns raised by stakeholders and the public regarding the potential implications of a suspension of shipments from the Global Fund, a vital development partner in Ghana’s healthcare sector.

The MoH emphasized the importance of accurate and credible reporting on health-related matters, urging media outlets and the public to verify information with the Ministry to prevent misinformation and public alarm.

Check out the release below:

MORE: