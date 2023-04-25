Some leaders of the unemployed Physician Assistants, who picketed the premises of the Ministry of Health (MoH), have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

The convenors led dozens of protesters representing about 1,500 unemployed nationwide to demand postings.

Adom News’ Kwame Anum reports about four members of the disgruntled group were also arrested together with the leadership on Tuesday morning.

Despite the peaceful action, the members, according to the police, were arrested for flouting an order.

The police explained the protesters did not adhere to the approved routes, adding the Ministry was not part of it due to the busy nature of the area as an office for many people.

