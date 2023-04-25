Kumawood actor and YouTuber, Kwaku Manu, recently shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram page that has captured the attention and affection of many.

In the video, the actor is seen singing and dancing with his children, as they share a piece of bread together. Kwaku Manu playfully teases his children, which results in their wide smiles, as they enjoy their time together.

The video has since gone viral, causing social media users to react positively to the adorable footage. Many have praised the bond between Kwaku Manu and his children, commenting on how beautiful it is to witness such a loving relationship between a parent and their kids.

The video also captures a playful quarrel between Kwaku Manu and his daughter, Vida, as they compete for the bread. This scene has left social media users laughing heartily. Kwaku Manu often shares his family moments on social media, displaying the love and joy that his children bring to his life.

The heartwarming video of the actor and his children has touched the hearts of many, showcasing Kwaku Manu as a caring and devoted father who enjoys spending quality time with his children.