The Ministry of Health has made arrangements for free breast cancer screening in all public health facilities.

The initiative is part of measures put in place to mark October as the breast cancer awareness month and intensify the search for all potential cases of breast cancer for appropriate action to be taken to avert avoidable deaths from the disease.

In a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, he appealed to all to visit any of the facilities to screen and know the conditions of their breasts.

Breast cancer

The Ministry said breast cancer was not preventable but treatable when it Iis detected at an early stage but unfortunately, many people are diagnosed with the disease at a late stage when treatment was no longer an option.

However, it said some factors increased a person’s vulnerability to the condition like age, obesity, harmful use of alcohol, family history of breast cancer and, history of radiation exposure.

Treatment

It said treatment was based on the person, the type of cancer and its spread and combined surgery, radiation therapy and medications, among others.

It appealed to all women, in particular, to take clinical breast examinations seriously and go for checks at least every month, since 96 percent of the national breast cancer burden is among women.

ALSO READ: