Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, today unveiled its new portfolio of memory and gaming products at GITEX Global (www.GITEX.com), the world’s largest tech event taking place from October 16 to 20, 2023, in Dubai. The company’s latest product line-up includes a new microSD card, internal SSDs, DRAM, and portable SSDs, and will be showcased at its stand D1, Hall No.1, of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Lexar’s new products comprising Professional GOLD micro SDXC UHS-II Card; Portable SSDs along with the Professional NM1090 M.2 Gen 5 NVMe SSD, ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, and NM790 with Heatsink M.2 NVMe SSD will be available in the market in Q4 2023 across the Middle East. The products are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of photographers, videographers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts of all levels.

“Lexar has established a long history of more than 25 years in developing leading memory solutions. By leveraging next generation manufacturing technologies our newly expanded portfolio now offers high-speed performance combined with higher memory capacities, allowing users to capture, access, play video/games and transfer high-definition multimedia files at blazing speeds,” said Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar, said,

The new Professional GOLD micro SDXC UHS-II Card leverages high-speed performance and a Video Speed Class 60 (V60) rating. It will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options and offers read transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s. This card allows users to quickly capture, play back and transfer high-definition multimedia files including 4K video. This is a premium memory solution for gaming devices, action cameras, tablets, smartphones, and drones.

New Lexar Portable SSDs

Lexar has introduced three new portable SSDs designed to offer excellent durability, reliability and speed. The new portable SSDs include the SL600 portable SSD, the Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD, and the SL500 portable SSD. The trio are secured by Lexar DataShield, a security software that helps keep files safe with 256-bit AES encryption.

Product highlights:

The SL600 Portable SSD is the first of these available in 500GB to 4TB and offers blazing fast speeds of up to 2000MB/s read/write. The drive comes in a durable aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish.

Also launching is the SL500 Portable SSD which is available in 512GB to 4TB offering 2000MB/s read speeds and 1080MB/s write speeds. This drive is enclosed within a sleek and compact aluminum case.

Finally, is the Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD which offers the same speeds as the SL600 but instead comes in capacities from 1TB to 4TB. This drive also comes in a rugged design with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance plus can withstand a 3-metre drop. Each of these drives are secured by Lexar DataShield with 256-bit AES encryption.

For gaming enthusiasts and the gaming community, the products unveiled include the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, and the Professional NM1090 M.2 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD.

The ARES RBGB DDR5 Desktop Memory offers 8000MT/s and 8400MT/s, allowing gamers and PC enthusiasts to experience superior performance with next-gen DDR5 memory. It also features Lexar RGB Sync so gamers can customize the RGB LED to their own style. Meanwhile, a sleek premium aluminum heat spreader keeps it cool. It is also built with on-die ECC, leveraging real-time data error correction for increased data stability and reliability.

The Professional NM1090 M.2 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, on the other hand, delivers 12,000MB/s read and 11,000MB/s write thanks to the PCIe Gen 5×4 NVMe 2.0 standard. The storage drive features an integrated Active Heatsink to reduce heat for better performance and power efficiency. It also leverages the latest 12nm controller for lower power consumption. It is available in capacities from 1TB to 4TB, making it perfect for hardcore gamers, professionals, and creators.

“We will continue to offer the future of memory solutions to our professional and gaming communities. Our new product lineup has been extensively tested and is specifically designed to work seamlessly with multiple devices such as sports camcorders, tablets, smartphones, and even drones. We are proud to offer the quality, performance, and reliability Lexar users expect,” added Oubida.

About Lexar:

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been a trusted leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, card readers, and solid-state drives. With so many options, it’s easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs with thousands of digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. Lexar products are available worldwide at major retail and e-tail stores. For more information or support, visit http://www.Lexar.com.