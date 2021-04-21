Though not known to many, she is said to be a very hardworking member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Young Diana Asonaba Dapaah has caught the eye of President Akufo-Addo resulting in her nomination as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

If approved by Parliament, Diana Asonaba Dapaah will assist Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Below is her profile:

She was born to the late Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah and Rosemary Dapaah at Dichemso in the Ashanti Region.

She was raised in Patasi Estate in the Nhyiaeso constituency.

Ms Dapaah hails from Sawua-Tetrefu in the Bosumtwi Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Her late father Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah was the former Member of the Council of State (2001-2009) and a founding member of the NPP.

He was a member of the Council of Elders in Ashanti Region and chaired the Ashanti NPP’s dispute resolution committee in resolving disputes in the party.

He was also a founding member of NPP France.

Diana is currently a PhD Student at University of Cape Town, South Africa in the area of business-related human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals.

She has trained judges, lawyers and ACCA members in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone in human rights, ADR and corporate governance.

She was called to both the Ghana and New York bar.

She was a Research Assistant to former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, writing researched opinions to facilitate Her Ladyship’s judgment. She was also responsible for drafting speeches for the former CJ.

She was also Personal and Research Assistant to Nene Amegatcher then as GBA President and now as Supreme Court Judge.

She is a Lecturer, Faculty of Law- GIMPA, Vice President, Ghana ADR Hub and Senior Associate, Sam Okudzeto and Associates with over 10 years practice experience.

She was the First female President of the Law Students Union, KNUST and

1st Assistant Senior Girls Prefect, Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast.