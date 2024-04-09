Former West Ham striker, Frederic Kanoute believes Mohammed Kudus has the potential to win the African Footballer of the Year Award.

Kudus has dominated the media headlines due to his superlative performance in his debut season in the Premier League.

Despite Ghana’s poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Kudus emerged as the star of the team.

The 23-year-old scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Egypt in the second group game. These performances have won him many admirers, including the 2007 CAF Player of the Year, Kanoute.

Frederic Kanoute

‘‘He is really, really talented. He has everything, he has strength, running forwards, he can play different positions. Still quite young and I think he is one of the most exciting African players around these days. So yes, he definitely has a chance for me,’’ Kanoute said on the Irons Podcast.

Frederic Kanoute scored 27 goals in 76 appearances for West Ham United from 2000 to 2003. At international level, Kanoute scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for Mali from 2004 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has 13 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United and will hope to return to the scoresheet when they travel to play Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

