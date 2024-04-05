Former West Ham striker, Frank McAvennie, has raised concerns regarding the possible exit of Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta from the club during the upcoming transfer window.

Kudus and Paqueta have been pivotal performers for the Hammers throughout the ongoing season.

Paqueta has notched up an impressive tally of seven goals and seven assists across various competitions, while Kudus, the Ghanaian sensation, has showcased his prowess with 13 goals and five assists in 36 appearances for the club.

McAvennie has expressed worry that West Ham might contemplate offloading Kudus and Paqueta to raise funds, particularly as the club is actively seeking new investors to strengthen its financial position.

The former Hammers and Celtic striker stressed the significance of retaining both players, urging the club to bolster the squad with additional signings during the summer transfer window.

“I think we’ve got people who can score goals,” he told Football Insider. “We’ve got Kudus and Paqueta… keeping those two are the biggest problem for me, I fear they will both leave, that’s what I keep hearing.”

“I don’t want to bring in two defenders but get rid of Kudus and Paqueta. We need to keep them, and get defenders,” McAvennie emphasized.

His remarks underscore his reluctance to witness West Ham parting ways with key assets like Kudus and Paqueta, emphasizing the need for the club to prioritize retaining them while addressing defensive shortcomings.

While Paqueta is in his second season at West Ham, Mohammed Kudus only joined in the summer and has swiftly made an impact.

Before his move to West Ham, the 23-year-old attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona.

