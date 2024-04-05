Mohammed Kudus’ brilliant solo strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League has been voted as West Ham United’s goal of the month for March.

The Ghana international scored a wonderful goal that saw him dribbling from his own box all the way, scoring on the other end of the pitch.

Kudus ended up scoring a brace as West Ham won 5-0 at home against Freiburg to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Majestic. Magnificent. Magical.@KudusMohammmed's outstanding solo goal was your March Goal of the Month ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8l3DdrUdSM — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 5, 2024

West Ham United will now face German side, Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinal of the Europa League.

The former Nordsjaelland star so far has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (13 goals and five assists) for the Hammers this season.

Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United teammates will hope to secure a win when they travel to play Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 14:00GMT.