Ghana has been ranked the fifth best-governed country in Africa in the 2023 World Economics Governance Index report.

Mauritius was recognised as first, Namibia second while South Africa and Botswana were ranked third and fourth respectively.

The report focused on several indices, including Rule of Law, Press Freedom, Political Rights, and Corruption.

Ghana surpassed countries like Senegal, Malawi, Lesotho, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Nigeria.

Amidst the prevailing economic challenges, the World Economics Governance Index highlighted a notable enhancement in the country’s governance.

It however emphasised the need for significant improvements in the administration of the rule of law, a more effective strategy to combat corruption, which has tarnished every successive government.

Additionally, the report advocated for the safe working environment for journalists and media practitioners free from fear or intimidation.

