Ghana has been ranked 9th among Africa’s top 10 safest countries for women to visit in the latest the Global Women Peace and Security Index 2023.

The index, which evaluates 177 countries based on women’s inclusion, justice, and security, showcased Seychelles as the top-ranking country in Africa, with Ghana following closely behind.

The top 10 list also included Cape Verde, South Africa, Mauritius, Tunisia, Rwanda, Botswana, Tanzania, and Sao Tome and Principe, respectively, each recognized for their efforts in ensuring safety and security for women.

On the contrary, the report highlighted the Central African Republic as the most unsafe country to visit, with other countries such as the DR Congo, South Sudan, Burundi, Eswatini, Somalia, Niger, Sudan, Chad, and Nigeria rounding up the bottom of the list, signaling significant challenges in terms of safety and security for women travelers.

Ghana’s placement in the top 10 demonstrates the country’s commitment to promoting women’s rights, safety, and inclusion, encouraging travelers to explore its diverse landscapes and vibrant culture with confidence.