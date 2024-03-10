The Chief of Jachie, Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV, has called on the government to intervene and ensure the completion of a road construction project from Aputuogya through Jachie to Kutanase.

This appeal follows the abandoned road project, causing concerns among residents about its adverse effects on their health and daily lives.

During a recent visit to the Jachiehene Palace in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, Adom News engaged with Nana Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV.

He revealed that, he has been actively engaging with government officials and prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling party, Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), to address the issue.

According to the chief, the stalled road project has severe health implications on residents living along the neglected stretch.

He emphasized the urgent need for the contractor to return to site and complete the project to alleviate the hardships faced by the community.

Concerned residents echoed the chief’s sentiments, expressing their frustrations over the deteriorating conditions caused by the abandoned project.

They cited air pollution, increased dirt accumulation in their homes and clothes due to dust from the road, and health issues such as headaches and respiratory problems as some of the challenges they are currently facing.

Residents also highlighted the impact on transportation, with drivers opting for alternative routes, further exacerbating the situation for commuters in the area.