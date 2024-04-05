The Akropong District Court has adjourned the case against two men accused of murdering a 36-year-woman and sexually assaulting the corpse.

The two suspects, Kelvin Gyamfi, 24 and Samuel Addai, 31 allegedly carried out the dastardly act after invading the home of the deceased to steal.

The mother of one was asleep when the duo sneaked into her room in an uncompleted building and smashed her head twice with a cement block.

After realizing she was dead, they took turns to rape her and bolted with her mobile phone and cash of GH¢42.00.

When the accused reappeared in court, Police Prosecutor, Detective Inspector Francis Opoku, pleaded with the court for an additional two weeks for further investigation.

The court, presided by His Lordship Anthony Asaah adjourned the case to April 25, 2024.

