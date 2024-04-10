Actress, Joyce Dzidzor has clarified the status of her purported marriage to Dr UN.

According to her, the wedding and sharing a bed together was nothing more than a joke.

She explained that, the kisses shared during their public appearances were superficial, elaborating that if the relationship had been serious, she would have kissed him with genuine emotion.

Joyce Dzidzor said though they slept on the same bed, there was no intimacy.

When Dr. UN wanted to take their relationship to the next level, she called off their ‘marriage’.

She describes herself as a free-spirited individual who finds happiness in living life without any rules.

Joyce Dzidzor said she has little interest in romantic relationships with men, stating that she is capable of going for an entire year without having sex.

READ ON