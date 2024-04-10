Actress, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has opened up about her career in the music industry.

Before gaining fame in the entertainment industry, Joyce claimed she was a backup singer for some of Ghana’s top musicians.

She reminisced about her time as a member of the Amanzeba band, and working at the Hush Hush Studios, a prominent music hub in Ghana during that era.

While she was just a teenager, Joyce revealed that she worked alongside notable artistes such as Gyedu Blay Ambolley, whom she provided backing vocals for all 11 songs on his 2008 album.

Additionally, she collaborated with Sherifa Gunu before the latter departed from the record label they shared.

Joyce also shared insights into her personal music journey, revealing that she recorded a gospel album titled “Bye Bye” at the age of 18.

But, due to a lack of sponsorship and support, she eventually transitioned from music into acting.

Now, Joyce has returned to her musical roots as a full-time musician and her latest release is a collaboration with Ivorian singer, Freddie Mayway on the track “Tatata.”

She expressed admiration for Mayway’s music, which she opined has spiritual healing.

