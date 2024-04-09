Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei, better known as Wayoosi, has weighed in on the state of Ghana’s economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sharing his personal experiences, he bemoaned the financial strain many face due to rising prices for essentials.

Wayoosi explained that, while he tries to manage his expenses by planning ahead for fuel and food, he sometimes spends up to GH¢1,500 a day.

This includes expenditures on gifts and other purchases.

He expressed concern about the hardships citizens are enduring, stressing the impact of the economic crisis on their daily lives.

He lamented the burden of increased prices for goods and services, which has made survival challenging for many.

“Frankly speaking, times are hard these days. Personally, I don’t spend much on fuel because I make extra provisions for it; I just top up daily. If I stay home throughout the day, I don’t spend money on food either… Sometimes when you go out, people ask for money, and I will purchase some items; at the end of the day, my total expenses could amount to GH¢1,500,” he told Zionfelix during an interview.

