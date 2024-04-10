Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor has expressed her desire to no longer be addressed by that title.

After a decade of being associated with the role, Joyce Dzidzor revealed that she has grown weary of the stigma and questions surrounding her HIV/AIDS status.

She expressed frustration at constantly having to answer questions about her health, and people being skeptical when she reveals she is HIV/AIDS negative.

Reflecting on her past role, Joyce Dzidzor said her intention was to educate and save lives through her advocacy work, which she was contracted by the then government.

She asserted that, her efforts and sensitization programs had a significant impact, leading to a decline in HIV/AIDS statistics.

However, in an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness, Joyce Dzidzor admitted the role has taken a personal toll on her life as she battled depression.

At age 22 when she became an Ambassador for HIV/AIDS in Ghana, she said she did not fully realise the long-lasting stigma it would bring upon her.

Even after all these years, Joyce Dzidzor said some people still mistakenly believe she is living with AIDS.

While she was not coerced to be an AIDS Ambassador, she is full of regrets and desires to move past the stigma and misconceptions about her health status.