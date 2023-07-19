George Amoako says Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the Black Stars, has not been impressive considering the performance of the Black Stars under his tenure.

The former Premier League coach has been awarded a 21-month contract following the resignation of Otto Addo.

The 64-year-old, who served as a technical advisor under Otto Addo, has recorded a win and two draws in his first three games played.

However, George Amoako, who is a former Asante Kotoko CEO,vbelieves the former Newcastle United manager has not been spectacular as expected of him since taking over the job.

George Amoako

“He [Chris Hughton] has not been impressive, I watched the Madagascar game and went to Angola against Central African Republic, but in all the games we’ve played under him, I’m not impressed,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member told Takoradi-based WestGold Radio.

“Let’s pray we qualify for the next AFCON in Ivory Coast and as for the World Cup, we have to qualify and go to America because Ghanaians want to travel to America but so far a lot has to be done,” he added.

Ghana will have to beat the Central African Republic in the last group game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in September this year to ensure qualification to the main tournament in Ivory Coast.