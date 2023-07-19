A group identified as Friends of Joshua Makubu in the Nkwanta South constituency of the Oti Region has picked up nomination forms for the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The group, led by Issac Friko Asunke, said Mr Makubu deserves to be given the chance to lead the NPP to wrestle power from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election.

They picked the nomination form on Friday, July 14, to register their readiness and support for the minister.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr Asunke noted that Mr Makubu is the only person within the NPP in Nkwanta South who has the mettle to transform the constituency when elected parliamentary candidate.

The NPP last Tuesday, July 14, 2023, opened nominations for persons seeking to contest the party parliamentary primaries into the 2024 election in the orphan constituencies.

According to them, with his rich experience as a former Youth Employment Coordinator, former presiding member, constituency secretary, regional secretary, and the minister for the region, the party can be rest assured of victory in the 2024 polls.

They appealed to delegates to rally behind the agenda to remove the NDC who have been dominating the area for the past 30 years with little to show in terms of development.

