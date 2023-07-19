The Asanteman community in Camberwell came together to celebrate Akwasidae, a significant and culturally important festival that showcases the pride and richness of the Ashanti heritage.

As part of the celebration, various rituals and ceremonies were performed to pay homage to the Ashanti ancestors and to seek blessings for well-being and prosperity.

In view of this, some selected Ghanaian artistes including Samini and Article Wan were billed to entertain the foreign fans.

The presence of Samini undoubtedly added to the festive spirit as he took fans back to the early years of his music career.

He made his majestic entrance while singing ‘Odo’ before transitioning into ‘Linda’ which attracted loud cheers.

The event was filled with excitement as attendees enjoyed the lively music and dance.

The ceremony did not only provide fun but a sense of home and belonging to the diaspora.

Watch video below: