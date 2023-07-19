The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Minority in Parliament’s continuous boycott of parliamentary duties.

According to him, government business is suffering and the House cannot continue to wait for the Minority.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP made these remarks on Tuesday when the caucus for the fourth time abstained from their constitutional duty to accompany Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson to court.

The MP on July 4, 2023, after the Minority declared their intention stated that it is a disgraceful posture for lawmakers to shirk their responsibilities in the House.

The Majority Chief Whip emphasised that regardless of the Minority’s decision to boycott Parliament on the trial days, the business of government would proceed as usual.

However, the House on three occasions had to adjourn sitting due to the Minority’s absence which affected the numbers for parliamentary business.

But on Tuesday, the Majority decided to proceed with the day’s business despite the absence of the Minority.

Although the House fell short of considering much weightier business-like bills, it was a significant turn from the past when it just adjourned the House whenever the NDC group abstained from sitting.

