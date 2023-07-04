The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has slammed the Minority members in Parliament for declaring their intention to boycott proceedings on days when their colleague, Gyakye Quayson, faces trial.

In response to the Minority’s stance, Mr Annoh-Dompreh emphasised that it is a disgraceful posture for lawmakers to shirk their responsibilities in the House.

“We wish to serve notice that the entire Minority will accompany our colleague today and any other day that he is to appear in court, and we are solidarising with our colleague, and we will not participate in the business of the House anytime our colleague is in court, and we will be withdrawing from the Chamber after this ceremony if the court processes happen today,” said Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the leader of the NDC MPs.

However, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday was unrelenting in his criticism, stating that such actions by the Minority are unacceptable as parliamentarians are elected to conduct the business of the House and not to take up such “unfortunate” stance.

“It’s a very shameful posture they have taken,” he said, adding that various motions and statements are regularly filed in Parliament. He further expressed his belief that such boycotts would not hinder the government’s business in any way and called for respect for the laws of the courts.

“They should respect the laws of the courts. They voted for you to come to Parliament and represent them,” he asserted, suggesting that the Minority’s actions were not in line with their role as representatives of the people.

The Majority Chief Whip emphasized that regardless of the Minority’s decision to boycott Parliament on the trial days, the business of government would proceed as usual. He urged all members of Parliament to uphold their responsibilities and respect the processes of the court.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh also addressed the accusations made by the NDC, who claimed that the Majority may have had a hand in the issues surrounding Mr Quayson.

He vehemently denied any involvement and chastised the NDC for making such accusations.

