Dr Randy Abbey says the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has no agenda to sack Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The former Premier League manager has come under pressure due to his unimpressive start.

Hughton replaced Otto Addo on a 21-month deal after Addo left his role following the Black Stars’ early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After three games played, Hughton has recorded just a win and two draws.

Despite the recent criticisms by some Executive Council members, Mr Abbey says there is no agenda to get rid of Chris Hughton.

He, however, added that the 64-year-old will admit that the senior national team has not improved under his tenure.

“There is an unwarranted impression that there is a gang up against Chris Hughton,” he told Accra-based Original FM.

“I have only watched one of Chris Hughton’s games, but from what I gather from commentary, everyone, including himself, agrees we need to improve.”

Mr Abbey, who is a member of the Executive Council, further revealed that the Executive Council has not discussed the performance of Hughton.

“The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has not discussed Chris Hughton as an agenda.”

Chris Hughton is being assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

The Black Stars return to action in September for their final round qualifiers of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against the Central African Republic (CAR), a game the team must win to cement their place in AFCON that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

READ ALSO