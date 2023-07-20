The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, have retained their spot in the latest Coca-Cola FIFA ranking for July.

The four-time African champions remain at the 59th spot in the global standings and also sit 11th in the Africa rankings.

Globally, there are no changes at all in the top 10, which is made up solely of European and South American teams.

Argentina (1st) remain at the top of the pile, with the other two podium places occupied by France (2nd) and Brazil (3rd), closely followed by England (4th), Belgium (5th) and Croatia (6th).

Morocco remain the top-ranked team in Africa (13th global), followed by Senegal(18), Tunisia(31), Algeria (33) and Egypt (34) completing the top 5.

Ghana played only one game in June 2023, failing to beat Madagascar in a 0-0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Black Stars will return to international action in September when they take on the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final round of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.