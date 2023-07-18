David Accam says the senior national team, the Black Stars, must do everything possible to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The four-time African champions have been paired alongside Mali, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad in Group I.

The winners of their group automatically qualify for the Mundial which will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The second-best-placed teams will engage in a playoff.

David Accam

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, Accam, who is a former Black Stars midfielder said with the right approach and adequate preparations, Chris Hughton’s charges will make it, although it will be difficult.

“We all know the benefits of the World Cup. The next World Cup is in the USA, and that’s huge, and I know what they are preparing.

“For me, I know it will be better and bigger than what we saw in Qatar.

“Every country wants to be in the USA, so if we want to be considered among the best countries in football, then we must do everything to be in the USA.

“It is always possible to qualify if we do the right things. Of course, there is a lot of work to do, but we have to be at the World Cup.”

He opined that Ghana failed at the last edition of the tournament in Qatar due to lack of preparations.

“We just didn’t prepare enough. I can say we were not ready. I think the lesson I learned was that we always have to be prepared,” he added.

The qualifying series will begin on November 13, 2023.