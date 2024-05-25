Injured Yves Bissouma has been excluded from Mali’s squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Madagascar.

The Eagles will host Ghana at the Stade du 26 Mars on June 6, followed by an away match against Madagascar at the FNB Stadium on June 11.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Yves Bissouma is absent due to an injury sustained before the penultimate game of the 2023 Premier League season.

Bissouma, formerly of Brighton, was injured in the match against Burnley, causing him to miss the final two games against Manchester City and Sheffield United.

El Bilal Toure, who recently won the Europa League with Atalanta, is included in the squad alongside Ligue 2 winner Lassine Sinayoko.

Squad below: