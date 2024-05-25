Ghanaian actor Lil Win on Friday, May 24, 2024, embarked on a media tour to promote the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana, in Kumasi.

During his visit to a Kumasi-based radio station, Lil Win was greeted by a large crowd of enthusiastic fans who cheered and called out his nickname.

In a gesture of gratitude for their support, the Kumawood actor began spraying money over the crowd.

The video footage shows fans eagerly trying to grab the bundles of money he was holding, with some managing to snatch some cash directly from him while others collected bills that had fallen to the ground.

