Obuasi Goes Agro Association (OGA) Farmers in 6 Adansi Assemblies have received 60,000 oil palm seedlings for reforestation on depleted lands affected by galamsey.

This is aimed at enhancing agriculture and alleviate poverty in the Adansi area.

This initiative was announced as AGA Obuasi Mine distributed the seedlings to farmers in the Obuasi Goes Agro Association across 6 district Assemblies in Adansi for planting on the damaged galamsey lands.

In an interview with Adom News following the distribution, AGA’s Economic Development Superintendent, Daniel Arthur-Bentum, said the primary goal of providing the seedlings is to reclaim the depleted galamsey lands while also creating employment opportunities for future oil palm plantation projects.

This aligns with the government’s One District One Factory policy to reduce poverty in the 6 Adansi Assemblies and encourage youth involvement in agriculture.

Some beneficiaries of the Obuasi Goes Agro (OGA) Programme expressed their foresight regarding the importance of oil palm plantations for the future, with one individual already owning 150 acres of oil palm plantation.

They stressed the numerous benefits of the oil palm value chain.

Others believe that this project will significantly improve the financial prospects of those previously hesitant to engage in agribusiness, emphasizing the immeasurable ripple effects of oil palm cultivation.

