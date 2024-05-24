A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Brogya Genfi, has said the party has records of an explosion in the Volta region in the build-up to the 2016 election.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday but said he cannot confirm the type of explosion it was.

Mr Genfi who is the NDC Deputy Director in charge of Special Duties stated that, the incident was recorded along the border constituencies including Aflao and Buem.

His revelation comes in the wake of claims of dynamite detonation in the Volta region by a leading member of the Movement for Change (M4C), Hopeson Adorye.

The outspoken politician had claimed the NPP used dynamites to scare voters in the Volta region ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said the blasting of dynamite affected the voter turnout in the region as many people fled for their safety.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member was detained at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 and arraigned before court on Friday and charged for publishing false news.

Mr. Adorye has been granted bail pending investigations.

