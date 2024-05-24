A leading member of the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye has said his detention by the Ghana Police Service has made him a tougher person.

“If I decide to write a book about the things in my head, it could change the face of Ghana’s democracy. Prepare for more details.” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Mr. Adorye’s arrest follows claims that, he detonated a dynamite in the Volta region to intimidate supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2026 general elections.

He claimed this tactic secured victory for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016.

Mr. Adorye has been charged for publication of false news and has since been granted bail.

Reacting to this, he said the arrest will no way cow him into submission.

“No one can intimidate me; this experience has only made me stronger. I am at home and waiting for the full trial. When we get to court, I will provide full details” he said.

Mr. Adorye claimed there were elements scheming to destroy him.

He suggested that, his arrest was due to his exit from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“My statements were made when I was an NPP member. I know they have targeted me because I am no longer in the party. Even if they jail me and take me to Nsawam, I will still speak my mind and heart” he added.

