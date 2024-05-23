A leading member of the Movement for Change (M4C), Hopeson Adorye has been arraigned before the Dansoman Circuit Court.

This comes after he was arrested and detained at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 over his dynamite detonation in the Volta region claims.

A video, intercepted by Adomonline.com, captured moments the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member was being whisked into a Police vehicle.

A brief altercation ensued between Mr Adorye and a Policeman in ‘Mufti’ who tried to push him while the former was talking to his lawyer, Ken Kuranchie.

Infuriated by the act, Mr Adorye charged on the Policeman, questioning the rationale behind his action.

A group of young people in yellow T-shirts believed to be members of M4C gathered at the precinct of the Police station, began chatting free Hopeson while the driver sped off.

The outspoken politician had claimed the NPP used dynamites to scare voters in the Volta region ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said the blasting of dynamite affected the voter turnout in the region as many people fled for their safety.

Subsequently, renowned broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, raised concerns over the claims, calling for his possible arrest and interrogation.

ALSO READ: