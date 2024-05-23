The Dansoman Circuit Court has granted GH₵20,000 bail to leading member of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye with two sureties, one to be justified.

This was when he appeared before the court presided over by Her Honour Alima Abdul El-Lawal Basit on Thursday.

He has been charged with publication of false news.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member was arrested and detained at the Ministries Police Station on Wednesday.

Mr Adorye had honoured an invitation to the Police Headquarters to assist with investigation on his claims that the ruling NPP used dynamites to scare voters in the Volta region ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview on Accra FM, the former NPP member said the blasting of dynamite affected the voter turnout in the region as many people fled for their safety.

Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa who was in court reported that, the case has been adjourned to June 26, 2024.

