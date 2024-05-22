A leading member of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has been detained at the Ministries Police Station in Accra.

According to him, he was invited by the Police and honoured the invitation on Wednesday May 22, 2024

He was however detained upon arrival and currently in custody.

Mr Adorye confirmed the development on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme.

“I have been made to write a statement but they said I can’t be granted bail due to orders from above but it seems they want to rush me to court in the morning. I am currently heading to the cells,” he confirmed in the interview.

This follows his claims that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) used dynamites to scare voters in the Volta region ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview on Accra FM, the former NPP member said the blasting of dynamite affected the voter turnout in the region as many people fled for their safety.

Subsequently, renowned broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi, raised concerns over claims, calling for his possible arrest and interrogation.

