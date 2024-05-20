A leading member of the Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has revealed an operation he led to prevent alleged Togolese nationals from voting in Ghana’s 2016 general elections.

He explained that the operation, which included the use of explosives, took place in Togo, not Ghana.

Mr. Adorye recounted how he assembled a team and traveled to Togo to meet with local traditional authorities in border communities.

He urged these leaders to discourage their people from crossing into Ghana to vote.

Mr. Adorye then a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) claimed that Togolese nationals often registered to vote in the Volta Region during elections.

In 2016, despite their registration, Adorye said he acted to disable the system preventing them from voting.

“I chose a team and made them swear an oath not to inform the regional executives of our plans. We had a connection in Togo who facilitated our meetings with the traditional authorities. We gave them substantial amounts of money (CFA) for advocacy and radio announcements.”

“There is this issue in the Volta Region during elections that Togolese came and registered to vote. In 2016, they came to register alright, but I took it upon myself to disable the system so that they would not come and vote.

He added, “We had a relation who grew up there (Togo) and he had a good relationship with the traditional authorities there. So, he moved us from one authority to the other so we could engage them. When we met them, we gave them a lot of money (CFA) for them to use for advocacy, radio announcements and the like.”

“I told them that things were going to happen, so they should not come. Because of what we told them, we put things in order. Everything that happened took place in Togo. Those saying it happened in the Volta Region, if you throw this (dynamite) at a polling station, won’t people die? Who in the Volta Region can say that there was an explosion in his or her area?

“And I gated the people. After it (the explosion), I made them take off on the motorbikes. There was a commotion, and the people started saying that what we told them had started happening. It was a strategy. Everything happened in Togo,” he reiterated.

