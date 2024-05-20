The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Achiase Constituency of the Eastern Region has organized a peace and unity walk as part of the Operation Win All Polling Stations campaign.

This event is aimed at consolidating support for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The unity walk saw hundreds of residents taking to the principal streets of Achiase, demonstrating their support for the NPP.

The walk is part of a broader effort by political parties to engage with constituents and secure votes for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Jeff Konadu Addo, emphasized the importance of victory in the 2024 general elections to the party.

He urged all party members, including constituency executives, ward executives, and sympathizers, to intensify their efforts in door-to-door campaigns to garner support for the NPP.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Achiase, Kofi Ahenkorah-Marfo, former MP Robert Akwasi Amoah, and several parliamentary aspirants who did not secure nominations in the primaries, expressed their commitment to unite and work collaboratively for a victory in the upcoming elections.

Their pledge to support the party underscores a unified front aimed at retaining power in December 2024.