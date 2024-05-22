The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) has inaugurated the Inter-Jurisdictional Coordination Management Committee (ICMC) and its Steering Committee.

This milestone marks a significant step towards enhancing metropolitan planning, operations, and maintenance in the Greater Accra Region.

The ICMC, established under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project, aims to improve coordination among the 17 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) in the region.

This collaborative effort seeks to address pressing issues such as urban sprawl, flooding, and inadequate infrastructure, which transcend individual MMA boundaries.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Osei Bonsu Amoah on behalf of the sector Minister, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah emphasised the importance of unity and collective action in tackling these challenges.

He charged the ICMC and Steering Committee members to work together to achieve their mandates, including fostering inter-jurisdictional coordination, optimising resource use, and enhancing resilience to disasters.

The Minister also reminded the MMAs to utilize resources effectively, citing the distribution of equipment for sanitation improvement and multi-purpose drones for each MMA.

He urged the committees to hold regular meetings, approach their roles with dedication and transparency, and work towards building a resilient, integrated, and prosperous region.

This inauguration marks a crucial step towards a more coordinated and effective approach to development in the Greater Accra Region.

By working together, the MMAs can pool their expertise, funds, and resources to address the region’s complex challenges and improve the lives of its citizens.

The ICMC and Steering Committee inauguration sets a precedent for inter-jurisdictional coordination and cooperation in Ghana.

As the region faces increasing urbanization and climate change-related challenges, this unity of purpose is crucial for building a resilient and sustainable future.

The GARID Project, implemented by the MLGDRD, demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing these challenges.

By bringing together stakeholders and fostering collaboration, Ghana can overcome its development hurdles and create a better future for all.