The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has appealed to the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union to as a matter of urgency return to work.

The NPA Communication Manager, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus made the appeal on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He said the intervention of NPA in such a matter is limited because they do not have a direct working relationship with the drivers but assured the Authority will do its best to bring a resolution.

The union on Tuesday declared an indefinite sit-down strike, demanding better conditions of service.

The drivers are pushing for the implementation of a policy framework that aims to enhance their salaries and overall working conditions, which has been pending with the NPA board since November 2023.

However, Mr Abdul-Kudus acknowledged their concerns are legitimate and the Authority has taken a keen interest in the matter.

But to avert potential fuel scarcity as a result of the strike, he urged the drivers to resume work while negotiations continue.

“The red flag of their action and inaction, the current CEO, Dr Mustapha has taken up the issue and the drivers can attest that he has taken up their concerns and this is the first time a Chief Executive has gotten involved in this lingering matter to bring together a committee to resolve the matter.

“They have an ally in the Chief Executive and that is why I will plead with the driver to go back to work while we look at how to bring the parties back to the table,” he stated.

Going forward, Mr Abdul-Kudus encouraged the union to speak up and name anybody who takes money and doesn’t disburse it as expected.

ALSO READ: