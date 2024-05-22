Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a modern medical waste treatment facility in Kperisi, near Wa in the Upper West Region.

This facility has the capacity to process over 500 kg of medical waste per day, marking a significant improvement in the region’s waste management capabilities.

During the inauguration, Dr. Bawumia underscored the importance of the facility in ensuring safe and effective medical waste disposal.

He also praised the collaborative efforts between the government and the Jospong Group of Companies, led by Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, in transforming Ghana’s waste management sector.

The event was attended by a distinguished delegation, including Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of State Ambrose Dery, Former Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, as well as the Upper West and East Regional Ministers Hon. Stephen Yakubu and Hon. Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to promoting waste management infrastructure across the country, which has resulted in the completion of 10 Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECOPs) and seven Medical Waste Plants, including the new facility in Wa.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support and emphasized the collaborative effort required to achieve these milestones.

Ing. Senam Tengey, General Manager of Medical Waste Limited, a member of the Jospong Group, provided details about the advanced treatment processes used at the plant.

He explained that, the facility employs modern mechanical and biological treatment mechanisms to dispose of hazardous medical waste safely.

Additionally, a digital platform has been implemented to allow healthcare facilities to request waste pickups via phone, ensuring efficient and timely service.

“The facility employs modern mechanical and biological treatment mechanisms to dispose of hazardous medical waste safely, a digital platform has been implemented allowing healthcare facilities to request waste pickups via phone, ensuring efficient and timely service”, he explained.

Ms. Sophie Malu, West Africa Area Sales Manager of Ecosteryl, Zoomlion’s major partner in medical waste management infrastructure, commended Zoomlion’s commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable future.

She emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in environmental protection and highlighted Ecosteryl’s long-standing partnership with Zoomlion.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Mr. Stephen Yakubu, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Zoomlion for their continued efforts to improve the lives of Ghanaians, particularly in the Upper West Region.

He also highlighted the facility’s potential for eco-tourism and its contribution to research and job creation. Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, emphasized the project’s role in providing sustainable employment for local communities and thanked the landowners for their support.

The new plant, which combines recycling and composting, a medical waste plant, a wastewater treatment plant, a research and tourism hub, and a waste recovery center, is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with 300 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs locally, according to the waste entrepreneur.

Also, the plants will serve as research and training centers for academic institutions such as the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SD-UBDS) and various technical and educational colleges.

READ ALSO: