In the midst of Medikal’s ongoing divorce drama, fellow musician DJ Azonto has stepped in to console him.

DJ Azonto expressed his deep care and concern for the rapper, noting their long-standing friendship and admiration for Medikal’s wisdom.

He believes Medikal and Fella Makafui’s marital issues can be resolved privately.

Sharing his own experiences with marital challenges, DJ Azonto advised the couple to exercise discretion in handling family matters.

He advised Medikal to focus on his family and avoid washing their linen in public.

DJ Azonto reminded that, challenges are a common phenomenon in marriage and encouraged Medikal to address the issues with foresight.

DJ Azonto also noted that, it is unnecessary to expose private matters such as his wife’s surgery, wee toffee intake or other personal issues just because their marriage is struggling.

No matter how tempting it might be for Medikal to seek revenge, DJ Azonto urged him to let go of the “childish” issues for the sake of their daughter, Island.

He charged Medikal to show strength and endurance as head of the family.

