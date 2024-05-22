Two young men narrowly escaped death at Teshie in Accra after the entire roofing of a building under construction fell off and trapped them just before midday, Wednesday.

Strong winds that preceded a heavy but brief downpour is blamed for the incident.

The construction works, an added storey to a building housing a number of businesses, including the ADB Bank at the St Anne Catholic Church Teshie, was said to be nearing completion.

Police and Fire Service personnel are at the scene to direct traffic.

A few weeks ago, a similar incident occurred in Accra after a downpour accompanied by strong winds left several cars were damaged.