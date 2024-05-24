Kofi Annan Beach at Teshie has become a dumping ground for waste collectors who use tricycles, commonly known as “aboboya borla cars.”

Most of these aboboya borla cars dispose of their waste with little regard for residents health or safety.

In an interview with JoyNews, a resident expressed concern, saying, “When you come to this Kofi Annan you cannot swim, people dump rubbish here and defecate right here and that is why this place is so filthy, and stinks. It is so unacceptable, the beach is no longer conducive for human activities, so if the authorities can do something about it for us, we will appreciate it.”

Just about a hundred metres from the sea and the filth are settlements where people live.

A resident voiced his frustration, saying, “This place is affecting us with all this rubbish, we encounter a lot of people come and throw rubbish around, but when the (AMA) comes around they think, it is we the ones living around do all this filth.”

Another resident described the situation as very horrible, with people defecating and disposing of rubbish everywhere.

“The things we see here are just horrible, sometimes my children and I sit outside like this cooking and people come to dump their rubbish right here and burn it, the smoke drives us inside sometimes when it gets uncomfortable.”

