The Office of the Attorney General has announced its decision not to pursue charges against individuals spreading falsehoods about Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame in the ongoing ambulance case.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has categorically denied allegations made by individuals associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding his alleged desire for cooperation to secure a conviction against the first accused, Cassiel Ato Forson.

In a statement issued by Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah, on Thursday, May 23, the AG’s office clarified that it was actually the third accused, Richard Jakpa, who had proposed plea bargaining or negotiations through various letters, which were not accepted by the Attorney General.

Additionally, the Attorney-General has revealed the existence of video evidence showing the first accused, Cassiel Ato Forson, approaching him to plead for the discontinuation of the prosecution.

The Attorney-General’s Office and Ministry of Justice have interpreted the recent allegation against the Attorney General as part of a larger agenda by the NDC to exert pressure on him to halt the prosecution or divert attention from the substantive issues related to the accused persons’ actions, which have caused significant financial losses to the state.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Friday, May 24, spokesperson Isaac Wilberforce Mensah emphasised that the Attorney General has opted not to pursue defamation lawsuits in response to the allegations.

“Defamatory suit, once again I would say now is not necessary. I mean these are political discussions and the first accused person or the first accused person has been charged with a criminal offence..”

” So if the defence in this case is that the Attorney General had negotiations with the third accused person, if that’s the defence then it will be a bit difficult in court for the defence I should say,” he said.

