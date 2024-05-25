The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on teachers to remain calm amid ongoing agitations over delays in finalizing their conditions of service agreements with the government.

Despite government efforts to address issues such as the scheme of service, teachers remain dissatisfied due to unresolved concerns about allowances and other benefits.

In an interview with Citi News, GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah expressed optimism, noting that negotiations are progressing well and an agreement is expected soon.

“We want to assure them that the negotiations are ongoing. We are still engaging the government; it has not broken down yet, so we want them to be reassured that we are working around the clock together with the government to ensure that the agreement is concluded as soon as possible.”

Teachers have given the government several ultimatums and embarked on numerous protests across the country to pressure the government to pay their allowances.

GNAT, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have been at the forefront of these demands.

While acknowledging progress in negotiations, GNAT urged the government to be proactive in addressing their concerns.

“When the whole thing started from the labour commission, we had six items. Three were addressed instantly. The OSP matter was addressed, and the scheme of service matter was also addressed because they were told to provide us with the scheme of service by April. From there, other changes have been made.”

ALSO READ:

Tension mounts in Maame Krobo Nkwanta following discovery of beheaded bodies

Dumsor vigil: Court approves new date after Police withdraws lawsuit